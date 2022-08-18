By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — As they have for the last seven years, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center culminated a weekend of festivities acknowledging the date slaves were freed in Tennessee with the debut film presentation of a film by Emmy Award winner Loki Mullholland.

The film did not disappoint. With Civil Rights legend Jo Ann Bland as the film moderator, “After Selma” tells the story of what happened after the Bloody Sunday attempted crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery in a march for voting rights by over 600 people who were beaten during the event

The event held at the Tennessee theater was well attended and featured several wonderful events during the program including drumming presentations by Guns Up Drums Down and a highlight of the evening, the presentation of the Heritage Award to the honorable Lois Goins LeFlore.