Knoxville’s Beck Met Gala Raises $25,000

By all accounts, the first Beck Met Gala held in Knoxville by the Beck Cultural Exchange Center was a dandy.

Modeled after the Met Gala held annually in New York, the fundraiser for Beck’s 50th year anniversary was every bit as “fashionating.”

The Dandyism theme brought out 25 of Knoxville’s finest Black men who walked the catwalk in some of the best fashions available.

The models were ages 18 to over 70 and were as varied as the clothes they wore.

State representatives, board members, pastors, business owners, and young graduates all walked the catwalk to the music provided by Brian Clay.

The field of fashion was well represented from casual looks to high fashion.

The audience was just as well dressed, and Beck held a best dressed runaway walk off for those in attendance.

Along with the monies raised from the coveted ticket sales to attend, the Beck raised over 25,000 dollars from the auction of two Buford Delaney pieces of art from the late artist’s private collection held during the gala.