GRSM Opens Knoxville Office to Support Growing Demand Across Southern Region

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Knoxville, Tennessee. This expansion brings the firm’s national footprint to 83 offices across the United States.

The Knoxville office will strengthen GRSM’s presence in Tennessee, bolstering its ability to serve clients across the eastern part of the state, including Chattanooga, the Tri-Cities, and surrounding areas. The office is anchored by a team of experienced trial lawyers with deep roots in the local legal and business communities, including professionals who have practiced for decades in the region, blending longstanding local knowledge with GRSM’s national reach.

Partner Heather Gwinn, who leads GRSM’s Nashville office and brings more than a decade of experience in the region, is driving the firm’s expansion across the state.

“Knoxville is a natural next step for our continued growth in Tennessee,” shared Gwinn. “We’ve built a strong foundation in the state, and this expansion allows us to deliver even more localized support to clients while leveraging the full depth of GRSM’s national platform.”

Our Knoxville team brings strong capabilities in healthcare defense, professional liability, general liability, and commercial litigation. Our attorneys have represented major insurers, healthcare systems, long-term care facilities, and individual professionals in complex, high-exposure litigation. Their work spans state and federal courts, including appellate advocacy and administrative proceedings.

The Knoxville office will include our five attorneys local to Knoxville and be supported by the attorneys from our Nashville office, serving as a strategic hub for delivering integrated, client-focused legal services across Tennessee and the broader region. The team’s reputation for practical legal guidance, collaborative client service, and courtroom strength is complemented by an environment that values mentorship, collegiality, and professional growth.

Our Knoxville office is located at 4315 Kingston Pike, Suite 210, Knoxville, TN 37919, in the bustling business district of Knoxville.

Visit our Knoxville office page for more information.