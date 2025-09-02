Belmont’s Massey College of Business Awards $10,000 Scholarships to All 2025 NELAS Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 28, 2025) – The Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University has awarded $10,000 scholarships to each winner of the 2025 NELAS, recognizing the achievements of 16 rising young professionals across the region. The surprise announcement was made during YP Nashville and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 NELAS awards show on July 31, as a gift to the outstanding winners to further their education through Massey’s nationally recognized graduate business programs.

“The NELAS shine a spotlight on emerging leaders who are driving innovation, launching startups, leading teams, and serving nonprofits to help shape the future of our community. They embody character, creativity, and innovation.” said Dr. Randy V. Bradley, Dean of the Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University. “The Massey College of Business’ commitment to developing these attributes in our students, facilitating lifelong learning, and creating frictionless pathways to a Massey graduate experience led us to offer scholarships to NELAS winners interested in pursuing an MBA. We look forward to working with YP Nashville and the NELAS to continue expanding the base of prepared and engaged leaders in Middle Tennessee.”

The 2025 NELAS celebrated 16 exemplary young professionals for their professional excellence and their meaningful contributions to the community across a wide scope of industries. Winners were selected from a pool of 138 nominees by a panel of industry leaders who evaluated applications based on professional achievement, demonstrated leadership, community impact, and future potential.

“It’s inspiring to see the talent of our NELAS winners spark such generosity from a cornerstone institution in our region,” said Stephanie Coleman, President & CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Belmont’s scholarship offering not only recognizes the achievements of these award recipients but also underscores our community’s shared commitment to invest in the next generation and build a stronger future for Nashville.”

The Chamber’s YP Nashville programming continues at YP Nashville Summit 2025: In Stride: Navigating Challenges, Embracing Growth, and Building Community this Friday, August 29, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, at the Belmont University Janet Ayers Academic Center. The half-day conference will bring together Nashville’s rising leaders for a day of connection, professional development, and inspiring learning opportunities including headliner, Olympian Sarah Wells. Learn more and register at https://web.nashvillechamber. com/atlas/events/yp-nashville- summit-2025-4474/details

2025 NELAS Winners

Advertising and Public Relations

Bri Carlesimo, Vice President of Client Experience, Pierce Public Relations

Architecture and Engineering

Amira Ahmetovic, Manager, Business Development/Marketing, ESa

Arts, Entertainment, and Media

Bruce Ayers, Founder/ CEO, Musical Director, Nashville African American Wind Symphony, Inc.

Business Services

Allie Williamson, CEO, Southern Domestic Diva

Community Service and Nonprofit

Allison Quintanilla Plattsmier, CEO, Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership (DBA: Empowering Neighborhood Partnerships (ENP)) & AQP Consulting

Education

Dr. Robert N. Wallace Jr., Chief of Staff, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Entrepreneurship

Channing Moreland, Co-Founder, EVA Entertainment, Inc.

Environment and Sustainability

Jon D. Bumpus, Director of Communications, TennGreen Land Conservancy

Financial Services

Kandace Harris, VP, Client Service Advisor, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Government and Public Affairs

The Honorary Terry Vo, District 17 Metro Councilmember, Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

Hospitality and Tourism

Morgan Rehnberg, Ph.D., VP of Exhibits & Experiences, Adventure Science Center

Human Resources

Gabrielle Rodman, Senior Global Talent & Leadership Development Manager, Dell Technologies

Legal Services

Hannah Webber, Attorney, Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

Medical and Health Care Services

Ashley Danner, CEO, BrightQuest Treatment Centers

Technology

Shoira Shamsieva, Software Development Manager, WEX Inc

Wellness

Reggie Ford, Wellness and Resilience Architect, RoseCrete Wellness Company