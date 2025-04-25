Best Lawyers® Names Bailey, Hargrove, Haynes, and Stakely Lawyers of the Year

Nashville, TN. (TN Tribune) -Rushton Stakely announced that shareholders, Dennis R. Bailey, Alan T. Hargrove, Jr., William S. Haynes, and Frank J. Stakely have been selected as “Lawyers of the Year” in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, a guide that is highly respected in the legal community. Lawyers are selected based on extensive reviews by their peers, and only one lawyer in a specific practice field and location is selected annually for this publication.

Mr. Bailey is being recognized as a Lawyer of the Year for the fifth time, with this years’ recognition honoring him for his work in Bet-the-Company Litigation in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Bailey began practicing law with the firm in 1980 and has been a shareholder since 1983. Building upon a strong background of product liability and insurance defense, Mr. Bailey’s practice has evolved into handling a variety of complex litigation. He has managed and argued complex litigation for corporate manufacturing, insurance, and financial services clients as pro hac vice counsel in federal or state cases in Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and California. He has also represented clients in construction arbitration proceedings and has served as an arbitrator. Additionally, Mr. Bailey has extensive experience in media law, particularly in matters involving First Amendment rights and open government.

Mr. Hargrove is being honored for a second year in a row for his work in Insurance Law in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Hargrove joined the firm in 1999 and became a shareholder in 2005. He is a member of the litigation department, and he currently serves on the firm’s management committee. He has a broad civil defense practice that includes insurance defense, complex and commercial litigation, construction law, product liability, state and federal employment claims, and professional liability. Mr. Hargrove has extensive experience representing major pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. He has also defended employers in discrimination, retaliatory discharge, and whistleblower claims.

Mr. Haynes is being honored for a third time, with this years’ recognition honoring him for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Haynes joined the firm in 1987 and has over twenty-five years’ experience litigating a broad range of civil liability cases, with his primary focus on the defense of medical malpractice cases involving physicians, dentists, hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare professionals. He also has experience handling other complex litigation matters in the areas of professional liability, healthcare, and insurance defense.

Mr. Stakely has been recognized repeatedly, with this year’s recognition marking his fourth year as a Lawyer of the Year. He is currently being honored for his work in Medical Malpractice law – Defendants in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Stakely joined the firm in 1987 and attained shareholder status in 1991. He is a member of the litigation practice department, and he has over twenty years’ experience defending a broad range of civil cases, with emphasis on professional liability, healthcare, products liability, and insurance defense. He has extensive experience defending physicians, hospitals, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in medical malpractice cases throughout the state. He also handles other complex litigation involving personal injury and first-party bad faith claims.

For 130 years, Rushton Stakely has provided the highest levels of legal service throughout the United States. Founded in 1890, the firm is now composed of over thirty experienced lawyers practicing in a broad spectrum of legal fields. From the courtroom to the board room, our lawyers will advocate for you.