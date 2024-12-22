Big Lots Closing Six Tennessee Locations

National discount retailer Big Lots announced this week it will begin going-out-of-business sales at its remaining stores because the company has not found a buyer to boost it from bankruptcy.

The company has not said it is going out of business but stated it is holding the going-out-of-business sales to protect the value of the company. Big Lots was previously in talks with Nexus Capital Management to purchase it, but that deal fell through, the retailer said. The company said it is still pursuing an alternative transaction with Nexus or another party.

Six of the 47, Tennessee Big Lots stores are closing.

As previously reported by USA TODAY, the stores closing in Tennessee are: