Black Leaders Host Franklin Black Business Expo and Voter Registration Oct. 3rd

FRANKLIN, TN – The community is invited to join the Black Business Expo on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the First Missionary Baptist Church located at 113 Natchez Street in historic Franklin. The festival will have socially distanced games for families, food trucks, voter registration, and music for everyone to enjoy.

One of the creators of this event is Howard Garrett, a Franklin resident and community volunteer and activist.

“We always enjoy bringing our community together in fellowship and with the most important election of our lifetime in November, we want to help as many people as possible get registered to vote before the October 5th deadline,” Garrett said.

This is the first Black Business Expo event hosted by this group that includes African American Leaders from the city of Franklin. The Williamson County Democratic Party will be onsite to help register voters and explain the process around requesting absentee ballots. Masks are required for attendees and the organizers will provide hand sanitizer. Food trucks will be on-site and guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy live entertainment.

“I believe during this time of so much division, the major voice of change is exercising our right to vote,” said Maria Gaines, an organizer of the event. “The main focus of this event is to educate our community that we have a voice to change the narrative.”

Sponsors of the event​ include: First Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Community Church, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, Williamson County Democratic Party, Jack and Jill, The Public, Erica Gentry, Antheia Anderson, Limestone Baptist Church

Reminder, masks are required.