Black Press Celebrates Ties to Black Church in Annual Sunday Service

The Black Press has sustained itself, keeping the mission alive even when faced with a variety of weapons formed against it. Early Black media professionals faced intimidation, sabotage, and even death for the words and images they printed. The AFRO, for example, was founded on August 13, 1892, just months after The Free Speech and Headlight, a publication co-owned by teacher and activist Ida B. Wells, was burned to the ground on May 27, 1892.

In the 1940’s, dozens of Black papers, including The Baltimore AFRO, were surveilled by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who desperately wanted to charge members of the Black Press with sedition or anything he could for informing and organizing Black people to make change.

Now, 199 years later, journalists, editors, publishers, photographers, and media professionals at large fight daily on behalf of Black communities for justice and equality, record Black history, entertain the masses, and moderate policy and social discussions focused on change. Today’s Black newspapers are working to keep up with consumer trends and integrate technology as it evolves. Though many things have changed for the Black Press, some– like government-sanctioned divestment–have remained the same.

“The issues of today really have not changed. They’ve changed in how we report, but we are still dealing with inequities. We’re still dealing with racism. We’re still dealing with a higher proportion of certain diseases impacting our community,” said Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper, AFRO News Publisher and CEO. “We’re still dealing not only with the miseducation of the Negro– but the undereducation, as people seek to pull out books and other things from schools.”

“Those things are important, and it’s important to advocate,” said Draper. “The economic issues are still there. The inequities are everywhere.”

In 2026, Draper said members of the Black Press are tasked with covering local, national, and international news with a Black angle that matters to the Black community.