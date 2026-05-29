Historical Marker Recognizes Legacy of Former Meharry President Lloyd C. Elam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Meharry Medical College dedicated a historical marker Thursday recognizing the contributions of former president Dr. Lloyd C. Elam during a ceremony held outside the Lloyd C. Elam Mental Health Center.

Elam served as Meharry’s sixth president from 1968 to 1981 and played a key role in the institution’s development as an academic health sciences center. His leadership also helped expand mental and behavioral health services for underserved populations.

Named in his honor, the Lloyd C. Elam Mental Health Center provides a range of services, including inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, addiction treatment, behavioral health programs and specialized support for pregnant and postpartum women through the Rainbow Program.

Meharry President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth participated in the unveiling ceremony and reflected on Elam’s impact on the institution.

“He transformed our infrastructure and created programs to make our students successful,” Hildreth said. “He was certainly one of Meharry’s legendary leaders, and I’m happy to follow in his footsteps.”

The marker unveiling was held as part of Meharry Medical College’s sesquicentennial homecoming celebration.