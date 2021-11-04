Nashville, TN – (TN Tribune) – Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee a $4,000.00 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this Fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is beyond grateful for Dollar General’s investment in youth literacy,” said Eric Higgs, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. “The pandemic created a challenging learning environment for many of our youth, and we appreciate Dollar General Literacy Foundation working alongside us to close literacy gaps and ensure Great Futures are in reach of all young people, despite any circumstance.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) will utilize the funds to support its Let’s Go Learn (LGL) Literacy Program, which promotes reading proficiency and literacy for 57 youth, ages 5-18. This intensive online program uses a data-driven lesson path and aligns with Common Core Standards, while also providing individual lesson plans specific to each student’s needs based on a real-time intake assessment. Available to students year-round, LGL fills in foundational reading gaps and BGCMT expects 80% of participants to increase their reading level and/or advance a reading grade-level.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”



The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) serves over 4,700 young people, K-12, through targeted programs and high yield activities at their after-school and summer programming designed to help Club members achieve academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and leadership. Established in 1903 and one of the oldest youth-serving organizations in Middle Tennessee, BGCMT strives to adhere to its mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. BGCMT does this by having dedicated youth facilities, being open when kids need us most, hiring trained, professional staff, and being available and affordable to all youth. For additional information about BGCMT, visit www.bgcmt.org or @BGCMidTN.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.