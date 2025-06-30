MAGA Pastor Brags About Receiving $10,000 For Supporting Trump

A Florida pastor is facing backlash after claiming he was financially blessed due to his support for President Donald Trump.

During a now-viral sermon, Kelvin Cobaris, a pastor at New Life Church International of Plant City, Florida, appeared to brag about receiving $10,000 from a Trump supporter who apparently appreciated him backing the administration.

“Now that God has put me on a different platform I got people calling me and asking me for my cash app, my wiring instructions because they wanna bless me just for standing for the truth, and in case you wanna know it it’s Donald signed Kelvin Cobaris,” Cobaris told the congregation.

The pastor then went on to explain how he received a large financial blessing following his visit to the White House.

“I had one fellow the other day while we were in the Rose Garden, he heard my story. He said give me your wiring instructions. I thought nothing of it. I thought he might send a couple hundred and call it a day,” Cobaris said.

“The next day he hadn’t sent anything,” the pastor continued, adding that he initially thought the man “had a little lying spirit and forgot what he told me.’’

However, Cobaris said he later checked his personal account and “saw 10,000 U.S. dollars.”

Cobaris noted that he waited too long to start supporting Trump.

“I said hallelujah. I should have went this way a long time ago,” he said during the sermon.

Video of the sermon garnered backlash on social media.