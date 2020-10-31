Bradshaw to Meet with Voters in all Regions of TN During the Final Election Push, will Hold Election Night Party in Memphis

Nashville, Tenn. — The team working to make Marquita Bradshaw the first African American elected to a statewide office in Tennessee will finish the campaign with a groundswell of grassroots support from volunteers and organizers, committed to sending a U.S. Senator to Washington who will represent working people.

Bradshaw is traveling to East Tennessee Friday to begin her final campaign push by meeting with voters in all three regions of the state heading into election day. Her travels will start with a Get Out the Vote rally in Johnson City on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Following historic early voter turnout that has already seen more voters cast ballots than during the 2018 midterm election overall, the Bradshaw campaign is gearing up for a massive field operation on election day that will be led by 30 paid organizers based across the state in seven campaign offices. For the last month, hundreds of volunteers in Bradshaw’s people-powered campaign have been contacting over 250,000 voters per day through phone calls, texts and canvassing. This election is predicted to lead to the largest voter turnout in Tennessee’s history.

“I have said it before, and I’ll say it again, Tennessee is not a ‘red state,’ it’s a low turnout state, and we are changing that,” Bradshaw said. “We have 1 million more people registered to vote in this election. Even though we saw record-breaking turnout during early vote, the reality is still only about half of all eligible voters have cast their ballots. Tennesseans need to know that their voice and their vote matters this election, and I’m traveling to all three regions to deliver that message to them myself!”

The Bradshaw for U.S. Senate campaign and supporters will gather for an Election Night party at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Memphis to watch election returns come in. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, a limited number of attendees will be admitted to the free, ticketed event, and masks will be required.

The following is a list of public events Bradshaw will attend leading up to Election Day:

Saturday, October 31

GOTV Rally in Johnson City at 10 a.m. ET

Founders Park, 225 Commerce St., 37604

GOTV Rally in Knoxville at 4 p.m. ET

Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Dr. SE, 37920

Sunday, November 1

GOTV Rally in Chattanooga at 3 p.m. ET

Bradshaw Campaign Office, 2001 E Third St., 37404

Monday, November 2

GOTV Rally in Nashville at 12 p.m. CT

Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, 37013

GOTV Rally in Memphis at 6 p.m. CT

Bradshaw Campaign Office, 1730 Lamar Ave., 38118

Tuesday, November 3

Election Night Celebration in Memphis at 8 p.m. CT

DoubleTree Hotel, 185 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103

Free, ticketed event with limited capacity due to COVID-19 health protocols