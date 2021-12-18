Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)– Waste Management has filed for rezoning of 17.25 acres and the fees were waived.

It is a downzoning from Industrial Restrictive (IR) to Office Limited (OL), but Office Limited (OL) will allow for a recycling facility as an accessory to a principle use.

Therefore if they build an “office” then they can have a recycling facility. It is set before the Metro Planning Commission on January 13, 2022.

Make your voices heard.

They are not putting offices there as the nearest fire hydrant is 3,000 feet away.

The permit can be viewed on the following link

http://maps.nashville.gov/MPC/2022Z-003PR-001_Applic.pdf