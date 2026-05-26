NOAH Annual Fundraising Banquet Features Keynote Speaker Taure Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn, — Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH)

invites faith leaders, advocates, and community members committed to advancing justice and

equity across Nashville to its annual fundraising banquet on Thursday, June 4 at Trevecca

Nazarene University’s Boone Convocation Center at 6 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is Taure Brown, director of the James Lawson Institute for the

Research and Study of Nonviolent Movements at Vanderbilt University. Brown is a Ph.D.

candidate whose research focuses on media, racial ideology, and political development. Prior to

entering academia, he organized around housing justice, education equity, and community

safety—issues that closely align with NOAH’s mission.

Walter T. Searcy, III , a respected civic leader whose life’s work reflects a deep commitment to

justice, service, and the strengthening of community locally, nationally, and globally, will receive

the Flame of Hope Distinguished Leader Award at the event. He currently chairs the Mayor’s

Advisory Committee on Transportation, serves on the Metro Community Review Board, and

co-chairs the Economic Equity, Jobs, and Transportation Task Force for NOAH.

NOAH is a faith-led, multi-racial, and interdenominational coalition comprised of congregations,

community organizations, and labor unions. Through community engagement, leadership

training, and direct public action, NOAH works to combat systemic injustices and amplify the

voices of traditionally marginalized communities.

“NOAH recognizes that each of us has power—and when we come together, we are even

stronger,” Rev. Linda Brown-Saffore, NOAH President. “Our collective power is transformative,

and this event is an opportunity to celebrate that impact while continuing to build momentum for

change. We are grateful for the work our co-chairs Susie Ries and Valeri Otey Nellis and their

committee are doing to ensure a meaningful impactful evening.”

Tickets for the banquet are $150 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets,

visit: https://noahtn.org/2026banquet/ or scan the QR code below. Sponsorship packages are also

available for organizations and individuals who wish to further support NOAH’s work. For more

information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit:

https://secure.everyaction.com/RH4hPZA3Jkqia9YXwOM-qw2.

Event Details:

What: NOAH 2026 Annual Fundraising Banquet: Faithful Resistance, Rooted in Justice, Rising

in Hope!

When: Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Boone Convocation Center at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, TN