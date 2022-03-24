NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University Flying Tigers graduate student R’Lazon Brumfield finished in second place in the triple jump at the recent 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Brumfield, a four-time Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) indoor track and field triple jump champion, is the first Flying Tiger to reach the podium at an NCAA Indoor Championship.

Brumfield’s distance of 16.56m (54-4) in the competition March 11-12 was the second-best out of a field of 16 competitors. The winner from Oregon (Emmanuel Ihemeje) defeated Brumfield with a distance of 16.83m (55-22/3). Brumfield outjumped third-place finisher Chjengetayi Mapaya of TCU by 0.4m.

Tennessee State Flying Tigers finished the indoor season ranked 28th overall tied with BYU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Kent State, Southern Mississippi, and Indiana.

Chandra Cheeseborough-Guice, director of track and field at TSU and an Olympic gold medalist, lauded Brumfield and the Flying Tigers for their overall performance.

“That was outstanding,” said Cheeseborough-Guice, who is also one of the famed Tigerbelles. “To place 28th among a 100 or more schools, was definitely exciting. We look to take the (TSU) program to another level.”

Brumfield and the Flying Tigers will now prepare for the outdoor track and field season which begins on April 1 at Western Kentucky’s Hilltopper Relays.