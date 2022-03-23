Calling all writers…

We are compiling our second Gritty South anthology to release 45 days before Father’s Day 2023. For this anthology, we are seeking stories that, of course, represent the gritty, Southern experience—stories that aren’t afraid to tell it like it is and display the less attractive, less discussed side of fatherhood, but that also have a redeeming quality. Something that might encourage men in their journey as a father, teach them how to not repeat the mistakes of their own father, and/or inspire them to be a better parent to their children. If you feel you have something to contribute to what is expected to be a moving collection of short stories, we would love to see YOUR writing included!

Submission Directions and Criteria

Please email your submission to grittysouthpress@gmail.com (or use the button below) along with a short biography of yourself and links to all social media platforms. Submission requirements include: submission may be any fiction or non-fiction work (poetry included), submission must be within 3000-6000 words and attached as a .doc or .docx file, submission must be submitted by the June 16, 2022 deadline.

If your work is chosen, you will be contacted by one of our editors. Contract offers are subject to editorial changes/negotiations. Along with editorial services, Gritty South offers marketing coaching including traditional, social media, and email methods as a part of this project. We look forward to seeing your work!

