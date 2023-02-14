NASHVILLE, TN–Affordable housing leader, Matt Wiltshire, became the first mayoral candidate to release a paid advertisement. The ad is entitled “Personal Future” and focuses on education and improving all neighborhoods.

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/BSPnCUz_t1M

“Our campaign continues to build incredible momentum. I’ve had conversations with thousands of Davidson County voters and now we are taking the campaign to the next level,” said Matt Wiltshire. “As a native Nashvillian, this campaign is personal to me. Nashville is growing, and we must ensure that growth is managed to protect what makes our city great and ensure that Nashville is an affordable place to raise a family well into the future.”

The spots will run on digital platforms countywide, on cable (including the highly rated Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet), local news and in the pre-game and post-game of the Super Bowl.I’m Matt Wiltshire.

I grew up in Nashville attending these public schools.

Crissy and I drove several of our six kids to the same schools I attended.

Today, there is a lot to love about our city and a lot to worry about.

It’s about priorities.

We should focus on improving all of our neighborhoods, not just attracting more tourists.

I’m Matt Wiltshire.

Nashville’s future isn’t political to me. It’s personal

Background on Matt Wiltshire:

Matt Wiltshire was born and raised in Nashville and attended public schools growing up here. He gave up a successful private sector career to work on economic and community development for Mayor Karl Dean after the great recession when the unemployment rate was over 8%. During his tenure, Nashville added 42,000 jobs, the city developed incentives for small businesses investing in diverse neighborhoods, and the unemployment rate dropped to 2%, which was the lowest of any metropolitan area in the country. After a tenure that resulted in local small businesses expanding and national companies relocating to Nashville, Wiltshire saw housing attainability as an increasing issue and volunteered to move to the city’s housing authority to develop more affordable housing through public-private partnerships. Amazon recently announced that it will invest more than $7 million as a part of the latest mixed-income redevelopment project at Cayce Homes, one of the last projects Wiltshire handled as the Chief Strategy Officer at MDHA.