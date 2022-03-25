The following is a statement from Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper on the passing of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright:

“It’s sad to think of another trailblazer lost. I felt a great sense of pride when President Clinton named Madeleine Albright as the first female Secretary of State. Her appointment served as an guiding light for my career and hundreds of other women by proving any obstacle can be overcome by hard work and perseverance. She was a learned diplomat and scholar who could be tough and compassionate at the same time. Her life of service was inspirational.”