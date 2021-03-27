Cancun Mexico: A Luxurious Escape

May 2016

The turquoise waters paint the horizon of the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea. For the perfect relaxation getaway, hop on American Airlines’ new direct flight from Nashville to Cancun, which departs every Saturday, and head to the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, the perfect one-stop destination.

I arrived in the midst of a Caribbean storm with strong winds and heavy downpour. Unsure of how the next three days would pan out, my mind was quickly put to ease as a cloud of curtains opened to blue skies and southeastern rays of sunshine.

The JW Marriott Cancun offers every comfort, and my top complaint is that it’s too accommodating, making one not want to get out. I narrowed my tough decision on where to go down to Chichén Itzá or Isla Mujeres. I chose a convenient excursion to Isla Mujeres for a half-day getaway on a ferry. The scenic ocean views off of the cliffs where small Mayan ruins stand were among the most breathtaking ever seen. I was mesmerized by clear blue turquoise lagoons which were nature’s infinity pools. It was easy to get around the island. I rented a golf cart and drove across the four mile island, seeing the tortoise sanctuary and marveling at the handcrafted artifacts within the open markets. There are opportunities to scuba dive in the serene waters, which I will save for my next trip. This trip, however, was more about spa, rest and relaxation, namely because of a resort which hypnotizes even the most adventurous spirit into staying on property.

So exactly what makes a guest want to stay onsite?

DINING

The dining at the JW Marriott Cancun is decadent. For starters, the breakfast buffet at Sedona Grill offers every imaginable breakfast item and more. Each day there was an assortment of authentic Mexican fare, such as BBQ beef and chicken fajitas, empanadas, and accompaniments of finely chopped pico de gallo, fresh salsas, guacomole, cheese, and more. Breakfast became a ritual. Freshly squeezed papaya, guava, pineapple, cantaloupe and watermelon juice were some of the juices to select from. I couldn’t turn down a tall glass of a papaya, guava and pineapple blend. The morning meal was savored outdoors, under the palapa, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views. It was harmonious to all senses.

Enjoying a casual meal at Beachwalk is a must. Of course, order a margarita gold or pina colada. After all, you are in Mexico. A personal favorite was the Mahi Mahi and shrimp tacos. And a must-have starter is the ceviche, a fresh mix of raw seafood and fresh lime, cilantro.

SPA

The 35,000 square foot spa provided stunning ocean views throughout its landscape. It took very little mental energy to release bottled up stresses at this sanctuary. The hot jacuzzi and cold pool were the perfect kickoff to a detox. I took a plunge in each pool five times. Yes, it took courage the first couple of times to immerse in cold water, but at the same time it was a thrill. The window views facing a clear blue lagoon certainly added to the rejuvenation. From there, I headed into the steam room where aromas of eucalyptus cleared my sinuses. I ended with the sauna, just before heading to the calm meditation room.

My masseuse greeted me in the meditation room and escorted me to a private cabana outdoors. I had chosen an outdoor oceanfront Swedish massage. It tops the list of must do’s. The superior massage accompanied by sounds of the ocean waves provided for a mystical experience.

I came in a storm and departed under brilliant blue skies and sunshine. It was symbolic of my experience, leaving behind the stressors and moving forward with a renewed energy. I will return to Cancun as it has proven to be the perfect antidote to relaxation and a convenient getaway to a far away paradise.