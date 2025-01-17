Carthon made scapegoat for Titans disaster

Black general managers aren’t quite the rare thing in 2025 that they were even 20 years ago, but they are still a minority in terms of the overall NFL. So two years ago, when the Tennessee Titans made Ran Carthon the team’s first Black GM, it was a significant move. But now, after his firing barely two seasons later, the question looms: was Ran Carthon made the scapegoat unfairly?

First and foremost, no one, and especially Carthon, is alleging racial animus or mistreatment. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made it clear in her remarks about the firing how much she liked and appreciated Carthon as a person. It would make zero sense to label as racist the same people who gave Carthon the chance in the first place.

Now what can be asked is whether he was given enough time, and whether all the season failures were directly attributable to his decision-making. Here is where you can find evidence to support either conclusion. Those who feel the firing is justified simply say to look at the signings and how they turned out.

Carthon’s biggest failure was offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Freire. A third-round pick, he had a terrible season. The Titans traded a pick to Kansas City for defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, who only played five games and went out injured. Center Lloyd Cushenberry only played eight games, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie started only seven.

But he also signed running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who both had productive seasons.

What about the performance of the father/son duo Bill and Brian Callahan? Offensive line coach Bill didn’t exactly lead a revival of the line as an elite force. Head coach Brian, who has the reputation as an offensive guru, didn’t look like much of one with Will Levi’s this season.

The point here isn’t so much to argue who’s most at fault, but to say the Titans’ failure this year was widespread. Picking out one man and essentially making him shoulder the blame seems unfair and wrong. Now Chad Brinker, a man Carthon helped hire along with Brian Callahan, will have roster control while also coordinating the general manager search in his new role as president of football operations.

We wish Ran Carthon luck in finding a new position. The Titans have the first pick in the 2025 draft. Let’s see who they pick, and who becomes the next GM as well.

