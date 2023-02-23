Are you an aspiring content creator, journalist, or communications expert who is interested in amplifying Black voices? Put your story-finding skills to the test!

Join Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Association as content creators and journalists for the Discover the Unexpected Fellowship.

HBCU students can apply to receive a $10,000 scholarship and $8,000 stipend for a summer internship with Chevrolet and Black-owned Newspapers.

Selected fellows, be prepared to set off on a 10-week road trip. Work as a content creator team for your selected newspaper. Explore, travel, and be a part of telling real stories that matter to your community.

Electrify your future. Elevate your content. Be part in this one-of-a-kind opportunity with the mentorship of acclaimed special guests.

ELIGIBILITY: The 2023 Discover the Unexpected / National Newspaper Publishers’ Association (“Sponsor”) Fellowship (the “Fellowship”) is open to current undergraduate students of historically black colleges and universities who are US residents or who have proper visa status to accept the Fellowship between the ages of 18 (19 if residing in Alabama) and 22 and who complete the application process and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

TO ENTER: Applicants for the Fellowship must complete the application process by 11:59PM PST on March 17, 2023 by uploading the following information to the Fellowship website at https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/ via hotlinks and/or in PDF format. All documents submitted must indicate the applicant’s name in the following naming convention: LAST NAME, FIRST NAME, MIDDLE NAME/INITIAL.

Applicants must submit the following information in compliance with these Application Instructions and Terms and Conditions:

Complete the online application form and click to agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Submit a resume, not to exceed one page, including: College/University academic major and minor, date or expected date of graduation, Current GPA (grade point average), Permanent and school address, email and mobile number, Work experience, Special skills, Writing Sample [required] / Creative Sample [required]

[Required] Video of yourself labeled: “2023 Discover The Unexpected | (Your First Name Last Name).” Substitute your name for the text in parenthesis. Videos are not to exceed 90 seconds explaining:

Who you are: Your passion for journalism and storytelling, 3 skills that you will bring to the Discover the Unexpected team

Why you should be chosen for the 2023 Discover the Unexpected Fellowship

NOTIFICATION: The selected 2023 Discover the Unexpected Fellows will be contacted via email on or about April 21, 2023 and must respond that they are accepting the Fellowship within 7 days or an alternate Fellow will be selected.

Please review the Terms and Conditions before submitting this application. By submitting this application, you agree to the following Terms and Conditions.

Applications close March 17, 2023!

Apply now! Ready for the Journey?

Apply today online https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/online-application/