DETROIT, MI — Ten HBCU students from around the country will gather in Detroit to start a 10-week immersive internship in marketing and communications, learning content creation and familiarizing themselves with the technological advancements that power the automotive industry.

Fellows will work alongside National Newspaper Publication Association (NNPA) journalists and Chevrolet marketing teams while experiencing the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax on a group road trip to grow their professional skills, collaborate on innovative and challenging assignments, and document their journey on social media. This is the seventh year Chevrolet and the NNPA have hosted the Discover the Unexpected (DTU) internship program.

TV host, actor, and mentor Terrence J, front, center, poses for a photo with the 2023 Chevrolet Discover the Unexpected HBCU fellows on June 6 at StockX in Detroit. Photo by Jo Lynn Lewis

The 2023 DTU mentors and ambassadors, all HBCU graduates, will provide professional insight, encouragement and advice to students throughout their DTU journey. Television host and actor Terrence Jenkins (known as Terrence J) returns to DTU for his third year as an ambassador.

“Having support and opportunities during your college years is invaluable and will set you on a path of lifelong success,” said Jenkins. “As a proud HBCU graduate, I am thrilled to collaborate with Chevrolet and the NNPA again to uplift the next generation of talented journalists, marketers and content creators.”

Justin “Mr. Fascinate” Shaifer, a STEM advocate and educator, is also returning to DTU for his third year as student mentor. ESPN sports journalist and HBCU Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) alum Tiffany Greene joins DTU as a new guest mentor.

This summer, two DTU alumni will start their professional careers at General Motors. Raza El, a two-time DTU fellow will join GMC as an SUV and truck analyst.

“I presented to the CMOs of GM and Chevrolet, and the research I did was actually used,” said El. “It was work that I could put my name on even as an intern.”

Ashley McJunkin will join Chevrolet as the Silverado assistant advertising marketing manager.

“I loved my team, the work environment, culture and values,” said McJunkin. “My DTU experience confirmed that this is what I want to do, and this is the team that I want to be a part of.”

Chevrolet Discover the Unexpected Bootcamp at Foundation Hotel in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet, said it has been the brand’s honor to watch the growth of the DTU program over the years.

“DTU reinforces Chevrolet’s commitment to HBCUs, allowing students an opportunity to gain experience, mentorship and support to set themselves up for a successful future,” said Majoros. “DTU helps us keep a finger on the pulse of the younger and more diverse buyers who will drive our future and strengthen the diversity of our marketing talent.”

The Chevy DTU program would not be where it is today without Dr. Benjamin Chavis, NNPA President and CEO.

“I am passionate, excited and humbled about the continual success and evolution of our relationship with Chevrolet for DTU,” said Chavis. “This is a life changing opportunity for HBCU students, professionally and personally, preparing them for their professional careers.”

The DTU internships will take place from June 5 to August 11, commencing in Detroit with a three-day boot camp. Upon completion of the program, Chevrolet and the NNPA will award each fellow $18,000 between scholarships and stipends, totaling over $750,000 to date. To learn more about Discover the Unexpected, visit https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

The NNPA is a trade association of the more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States. Since its founding 79 years ago, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA delivers news, information, and commentary to over 20 million people each week.

2023 Chevrolet Discover the Unexpected FAQs

When was the Chevy DTU Program created? Chevrolet launched Discover the Unexpected, in conjunction with National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), in 2016.

Why was Chevy DTU created? The goal of the DTU Fellowship is to support the next generation of journalists and marketers. The program enhances Chevrolet’s partnership with HBCU student talent through storytelling and content creation for EV adoption amongst the African American community. The objective of the Chevrolet, NNPA, and HBCU partnership is to provide resources and support for aspiring journalists and marketers.

How many HBCUs have been represented in the DTU program to date? 21 HBCUs have been represented throughout the seven years of Chevy DTU.

Has Chevrolet or the NNPA hired DTU alumni into either organization? DTU prepares students for their future careers while growing their personal and professional network. DTU also supports building a pipeline of diverse talent in Marketing and Communications. To date, GM has hired three full time employees that were previous DTU fellows: One in Chevrolet Marketing, one in GMC Marketing, and one in Manufacturing Engineering. The NNPA has hired DTU interns at The Washington Informer and Dallas examiner.

How many HBCU students are in the 2023 DTU class, and from which HBCUs? The 2023 DTU cohort consists of ten students, representing six different HBCUs: Morehouse College (two fellows), Howard University (four fellows), Florida A&M, Delaware State University, Hampton University and Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University.

What unique opportunities does Chevy DTU offer participants? The 2023 DTU program includes a three-day brand influencer workshop in Detroit, participation at the 2023 NNPA Convention in Nashville, attendance at the Swingman Classic Chevy sponsored MLB game to hone journalism interview skills, a road trip in the 2024 Chevrolet Trax to experience technology and innovation, and a recap news show allowing students to demonstrate learnings over the duration of their DTU journey.

Over the seven years of Chevy DTU, what has been the monetary impact? Since the program’s creation in 2016, Chevrolet has given over $750,000 to HBCU students in scholarships and stipends.

What do the DTU mentors have to say about their integration with Chevy DTU? Justin Shaifer: “I’m proud to return for the third year as a mentor for the Discover the Unexpected fellowship program. As a futurist, I thrive on learning about the latest innovations and technology, and I’ve always known that it would be a part of my life’s work. I want to impart the knowledge I’ve gained by successfully running my production company, Fascinate Media, and share my experience in media and as a content creator. I hope to spark the students’ excitement as they begin to navigate their careers.”

Tiffany Greene: “As an HBCU graduate, I’m excited to serve as a DTU mentor and offer advice and guidance to the HBCU students throughout their journey. Our goal is to inspire them to unlock their full potential and put them on a career path that taps into their passion and purpose.”

In addition to the Chevy DTU ambassadors and mentors, are there other HBCU alumni that can be resources to the fellows? The GM Multicultural Marketing team is closely connected with all fellows throughout their DTU Journey. David Milledge, GM Multicultural Marketing Assistant Manager, is a Tuskegee graduate. “Being an HBCU graduate and having a passion for mentorship, I feel a connection to each fellow, helping them advance their careers and personal growth trajectory,” said Milledge. “This opportunity provides fellows unlimited career opportunities in communications and marketing, while aspiring to build GM’s pipeline of diverse talent with our aspiration to be the most inclusive company in the world.”

Can I follow the 2023 Chevy DTU fellows journey on social media? Yes. You can follow the fellows journey on social media by the following: Tags: @Chevrolet, @GMDrivesDEI Hashtags: #Chevy, #ChevyDTU, #ChevyTrax, #NNPA, #HBCU, and #[insert HBCU] (i.e. #howarduniversity)

Can you tell me more about the 2024 Chevy Trax? The all-new Trax is the vehicle for customers that want the practicality of a sedan, but the versatility of an SUV. It plays a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.

• At a time when ATPs (average transaction prices) for the industry are $45,600 and for the segment are $28,000, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax becomes a welcome choice for customers, starting at $21,495, and all five trims starting under $25,000.

• Due to its key positioning, features and size, as well as its attractive $21,495 starting price, the Trax will eventually become Chevrolet’s third most popular vehicle by volume.

• With five distinct personalities – LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and ACTIV – the Trax offers design and content choices for our customers. It is larger, roomier, and has more safety content and purposeful technologies than before.

How long is the Chevy DTU program? 2023 Chevy DTU is a 10-week internship from June 5 – August 11.

How can I learn more about the Chevy DTU program? Stories and information can be found at https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/