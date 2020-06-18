ChildcareNashville.com Expands Features to Help Families

NASHVILLE, TN — ChildcareNashville.com, a comprehensive resource of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has officially expanded its features and reach to help Davidson County families access high-quality, early education opportunities.

This expansion is in partnership with the Blueprint for Early Childhood Success, a citywide literacy plan to double the number of Nashville third graders reading on grade level by 2025

Community organizations and early childhood education providers have collaborated to help families identify high-quality early educational programs available in Nashville. Partners include Conexión Américas, McNeilly Center for Children, the Metropolitan Action Commission Head Start Program, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville Area Association for the Education of Young Children, Nashville Public Library, Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee Early Childhood Training Alliance, and United Way of Greater Nashville.

“Nashville’s population is growing at a rapid rate,” said Mariechelle Bonifacio, pre-K community outreach specialist at Metro Nashville Public Schools. “With more than 82 people moving into Nashville daily, it can be a challenge for new families moving from other states and countries, and even current residents, to find quality educational programs for their pre-K children.”

We are confident this site will be a valuable resource for families searching for childcare and early education programs for their children,” said Gina Tek, senior manager of ChildcareTennessee, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The bilingual website provides families the ability to search — in English and Spanish — for early childhood education programs based on their needs, along with a checklist to help families identify important qualities to look for when choosing childcare or early education programs for their children. Site features also include:

• The ability to search for providers based on mile radius, zip codes, child age, availability and other search features

• The option to request additional information from a provider site

• Interactive site/provider geographic map

• Mobile accessibility

The expansion of features on ChildcareNashville.com supports high-quality early education opportunities, which help prepare 4-year-old children for success in school and life by bolstering math and reading skills in elementary school, and by developing vital social and emotional skills.

To find child care programs to meet your families’ needs visit ChildcareNashville.com.

To view the full Blueprint and learn more about its progress to date, visit blueprintforearlychildhoodsuccess.com.