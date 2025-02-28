Civil Rights Groups Respond to ‘Absurd’ Legislation

NASHVILLE, TN – Civil rights advocacy groups have responded quickly to proposed bill HB0327, introduced by conservative District 61 House Representative Gino Bulso, which calls for the month of June, recognized nationally as “Gay Pride Month,” to be designated as “Celebration of Life” month in Tennessee. The legislation also proposes renaming July as “Celebration of Liberty” month and August as “Celebration of the Pursuit of Happiness” month, drawing from Thomas Jefferson’s quote in the Declaration of Independence.

Nashville Pride President Tina Tousignant said she found the legislation absurd upon first hearing about it. She also reached out to the Tennessee Equality Project to begin planning opposition efforts. Tousignant criticized the bill as unnecessary, especially given the pressing issues in Tennessee that demand legislative attention.

“I think the general consensus from everyone is ‘it’s ridiculous,’” Tousignant said. “We’ve got gun violence that needs to be taken care of, [the] foster care system, the homeless, suicide prevention—that’s just a little handful of problems that we have in our state, and this gentleman wants to focus on not putting flags in a classroom and changing the name of three months out of the year when he should be focusing his time and effort on more important things.”

Tousignant argued that this proposal, along with other legislative efforts such as the Flag Ban Bill, restrictions on trans medical care, and efforts to ban drag performances, is part of a broader campaign against the rights and identities of LGBTQIA+ people in Tennessee.

“It just makes you feel so drained and tired,” Tousignant said. “You’re just fighting people that are supposed to be helping you, uplifting you. We’re supposed to be uplifting each other and helping each other, and it’s very draining and tiring.”

Tousignant expressed concern about the impact of such legislation on LGBTQIA+ youth, particularly those struggling with their identity. She noted that many young people in the community, especially trans youth, feel discouraged about their future and fear they will never be allowed to live as their authentic selves. While LGBTQIA+ adults work to support and uplift younger generations, Tousignant highlighted ongoing concerns about rising trends of self-harm, suicidal tendencies, and the physical and mental abuse many LGBTQIA+ youth face.

She also pointed out that the volume of legislation targeting the LGBTQIA+ community has allowed laws affecting African American and Hispanic communities to receive less media attention. A key way legislators are impacting these communities, she said, is by restricting what children can learn in schools, particularly by removing certain historical events from the curriculum. Tousignant warned that failing to educate children about the darker parts of history makes them more likely to repeat those mistakes.

Future updates for Nashville Pride are available at nashvillepride.org and the Tennessee Equality Project at tnep.org.