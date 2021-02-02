Civil Rights Icon Dr. Benjamin Chavis Launches TV Series: The Chavis Chronicles

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The Chavis Chronicles kicks off the new year with its debut on WORLD, the 24/7 full service multicast channel featuring public television’s signature nonfiction documentary, science and news programming. WORLD has begun airing the series weekly on Sundays at 11 AM Eastern Time (10 AM Central Time and 8 AM Pacific Time). On WORLD, The Chavis Chronicles joins other stellar content such as PBS NewsHour, Frontline, and American Experience. It can also be seen on public television stations around the country (check worldchannel.org or local listings for dates and times).

The Chavis Chronicles is a thought-provoking television series featuring interviews with leaders, health professionals, politicians, scientist, cultural figures, influencers and celebrities from around the globe. Hosted by civil rights icon Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., the series goes beyond the headlines to offer profound insights on matters that impact the public, and provides a unique perspective from a renowned living legend of the African American community. Produced by Clara Wilkerson of CRW Worldwide, The Chavis Chronicles is presented and distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Dr. Chavis reflects, “We are honored that The Chavis Chronicles is now being carried on the prestigious WORLD channel. We are committed to engaging all Americans, as well as others throughout the world, in public television discussions that are vital, transformative and relevant to the present and future issues of social and racial justice, education, world health, environment and climate change, innovations in technology, economic and political empowerment.”

Clara Wilkerson, executive producer and owner of the Emmy and international FREDDIE award-winning digital media, film, and communications company, CRW Worldwide, Inc., added “We feel privileged and humbled by the opportunity to provide programming addressing issues of importance to communities of color – topics that are frequently ignored by mainstream media.”

Among the guests who have already appeared on the show are Representative James E. Clyburn (D- S.C.), Majority Whip, the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; NAACP President Derek Johnson; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, President of Tennessee State University; Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of HBCU Howard University; Major Neill Franklin, Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP); Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC); Dr. Johnnetta Cole, Chair and President, of the National Council of Negro Women; Dr. Lezli Baskerville, President of the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education; and singer, songwriter, and producer Ziggy Marley, an eight-time Grammy and Emmy winner and the son of legendary singer Bob Marley.

Wilkerson continued, “We have a lot on the horizon, especially with the new administration and other seismic, historic changes taking place. We have the three big Ps. The pandemic, protests, and poverty in America, and it all happened like lightening. Our job is to educate with eloquence and entertain. We use a wide-angle lens to showcase the lives of African Americans and other communities of color. It’s actually a profile of America. That’s why we call the program The Chavis Chronicles.”

