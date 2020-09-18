Clark Uses Federal Opportunity to Enhance Her Passion

Fisk senior women’s basketball player is intern for Congressman Jim Cooper

NASHVILLE- Ti’Ara Clark is not your average college student. The Fisk University senior from Dallas, Texas excels in the classroom and on the basketball court. Since stepping on campus her freshman year, Clark has been an ambitious leader. Her passion has been international affairs and foreign policy. During the summer after her sophomore year, she took advantage of a study abroad program at Fisk and traveled to Cape Town, South Africa. Now she is an intern for Tennessee’s Fifth District U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I have learned a lot in a short period of time,” said Clark. “This is an amazing for me in the field that I am passionate about. Playing basketball is amazing, but there are a lot of other amazing things out there off the court. I want to be a changemaker. I believe this will lead me in the right direction.”

Going to school, training for the basketball season and interning is a heavy load. Adding having to deal with the COVID-19 virus and the changes on campus has made Clark’s senior year extremely challenging. When she feels overwhelmed, she thinks about the support that she has received from family and friends back in Dallas. Her parents are exceptionally proud of her.

“As soon as I told him about my internship, my dad (Kendrick Clark) posted it on Facebook. My mom (LaTanya Wells) has been my rock. The coronavirus has made me be mentally tough. Being secluded is draining. Thinking about how proud my family is has kept me grounded. There are a lot of people rooting for me to succeed. I must step up to the line and take my shot. That is what keeps me going.”