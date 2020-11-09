Classic Car Stash Seized In Raid

TEQUESQUITENGO, Mexico—Officers raiding the home of the former Mexico City Minister of Public Safety discovered a collection of cars and other luxury items.

The Oct. 30 raid took place at the home of former Mexico City Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) Raymundo Collins, who lived in the Playa Coqueta neighborhood in Tequesquitengo, about 135 kilometers (85 miles) south of Mexico City. (The SSP provides preventative and uniformed police services in the country’s capital.)

Earlier this ear, a judge in Mexico City ordered an arrest warrant for Collins for allegedly stealing government funds when he headed the Housing Institute, a position he held until 2018. The institute is a decentralized public organization that provides loans to people wanting to buy homes.

Collins has been on the run since and is reportedly also wanted by Interpol.

His suspected crimes could land him a maximum sentence of two years as authorities investigate other possible irregularities during his time in public office.

The raid was carried out by agents from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, the state of Morelos Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and state investigative police.

Authorities seized 41 classic cars, three jet skis, a four-wheeler, a boat and various works of art, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office. Among the classic and vintage cars are a Ford Mustang, a pink Cadillac and a Hudson Hornet. The vehicles have been confiscated by the Public Ministry; their fate is unknown.

Collins has reportedly had an official position in three of the last four administrations, working under former Mexico Presidents Marcelo Ebrard and Miguel Angel Mancera and current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It’s unclear if he is suspected of committing any crimes during his most recent job as head of Mexico City’s security.

