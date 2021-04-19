Climate Experts Call For Net Zero Emission Target For Australia By 2035

SYDNEY — Climate experts call for much stronger emissions reduction targets for Australia to ensure global warming remains well below 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Global temperatures are currently about 1.1 degrees Celsius (33.98 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the pre-industrial era average.

The Climate Council expects 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming to occur during the 2030s unless large amounts of greenhouse gases are removed from the atmosphere.

The council has looked at the latest science and observations to recommend aiming for net-zero emissions by 2035.

A midway target of reducing emissions by 75 percent on 2005 levels by 2030 is also recommended in the Climate Council’s new report released on Thursday.

“Australia, as an advanced economy and major emitter, and one with unrivaled potential for renewable energy and other climate solutions, should be a leader, not a laggard, and reduce its emissions even faster than the required global average,” Christopher Field and Kevin Trenberth, climate scientists, said in the Climate Council’s report.

“Every tonne of emissions avoided matters, and every delay has an escalating cost. We urge you all to take this report seriously and respond accordingly.”

The Climate Council was set up after the Abbott government abolished the Climate Commission in 2013. Climate scientist Will Steffen was a member of that commission and now researches the Climate Council.

Steffen concedes the new targets are a “hugely challenging goal” but says Australia has the necessary building blocks, and the relevant technologies are advancing.

Steffen says 15 to 20 years of temperature rise has been locked in, with every tenth of a degree of warming a considerable concern.

“We are stressing the Earth’s system at an extraordinary rate,” he said.

He is particularly concerned about the rate of sea-level rise, forest dieback, and thawing permafrost.