NASHVILLE — Candidate for Mayor of Nashville, Sharon Hurt, earns the endorsement of The Collective PAC, the nation’s most prominent political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government.

“Sharon Hurt has proven her record of putting the people of Nashville first, so we are thrilled to support her candidacy to be the next Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee. We look forward to helping ensure she gets elected on August 3rd,” said Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, the National Political & Organizing Director, The Collective PAC.

Founded in August of 2016, The Collective PAC has endorsed and supported hundreds of Black candidates over the past five years and helped 110 candidates win general elections at the local, state, and federal levels nationwide. The organization works to rectify the underrepresentation of the Black community in elected seats of power throughout America.

Their website notes that in order to reach political equity – a place where Black elected officials represent the community’s population statistically – Black people should hold at least 13% of all elected offices in the U.S.

“Earning the support and backing of The Collective PAC means the world to me,” said Councilwoman Sharon Hurt. “Their organization works tirelessly to elect candidates who represent the interests of the diverse Black community across the country and I’m grateful to have them in my corner”.