6TH ANNUAL NEXTGEN HBCU FELLOWSHIP SUMMIT | Friday, February 24, 2023

ColorComm’s Next Generation HBCU Recruiting Event helps prepare students and the next generation of leaders to be successful in their next chapter.

Selected fellows will participate in a private, virtual recruiting event on February 24 with Fortune 500 companies hiring for internships and full-time employment.

ColorComm is dedicated to leveling the field for HBCU Fellows by providing direct access to career and internship opportunities, skills training, mentorship with corporate leaders, and resources you need to become the best version of yourself.

*Open to current Juniors and Seniors enrolled at an HBCU and recent HBCU graduates (1-3 years out of school) only.

Application Deadline: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ 10pm ET

APPLY TO COLORCOMM FELLOWSHIP