On Monday, July 24, the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys (CSSBMB) held its first annual ACT NOW Summit – an in-person/live-streamed meeting of the minds dedicated to exploring policy solutions to the inequities faced by Black men and boys.

Ten speakers including CSSBMB Commissioner Calvin Johnson and UC Berkeley School of Education professor, Dr. Travis Bristol, explored six themes of housing, healthcare, education, mass incarceration media, and prison reform to 20+ in-person attendees and 487+ online viewers. CSSBMB’s Chairwoman Representative Frederica Wilson provided opening remarks and Dr. Walter Earl Fluker moderated the event’s panel and afternoon policy workshop.

Watch and share ACT NOW’s archived broadcast: https://bit.ly/3DHLYw5. Learn more about CSSBMB: https://bit.ly/3rA7NuS. Follow CSSBMB’s journey on Twitter and Facebook.