Mending Hearts- Empowering Women to Reclaim Their Lives from Addiction

NASHVILLE, TN (August 6, 2019) –On September 27th, Mending Hearts 16th annual breakfast fundraiser will take place at the Hilton Nashville Downtown, 121 Fourth Avenue South from 7:30-9:00 AM. The keynote speaker is Mackenzie Phillips, author and actress best known for her break out roles in American Graffiti, One Day at a Time, and Orange is the New Black. After a decade of her own battles with drug and alcohol abuse, Phillips uses her platform as a public figure to help educate people about addiction and combat its social stigma.

In addition to Mackenzie Phillips, the EMCEE for the breakfast is Desiree Wiley-Fluellen, news anchor and reporter and Monty Burks, Director of Faith-based Initiatives for The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) who will share his own story of addiction.

Mending Hearts mission is to provide shelter, hope and healing to women who may be homeless due to their addictions and/or co-occurring mental health disorders. Their program, available to women for up to 2 years, provides the full continuum of care from medically monitored residential detox, Intensive Outpatient Program, Peer Support Community with transitional recovery housing, help with job placement and permanent housing, and ongoing peer support. It serves women who are indigent, low income or uninsured – women who often don’t qualify for or can’t afford treatment at other facilities. They have never turned away a woman in need based on her inability to pay for treatment. Last year, 367 women reclaimed their lives through their treatment and care at Mending Hearts. Donations received through the breakfast will be used to build a new residential house on the campus to provide 16 women with housing and support during their recovery.

Tickets are $60 for the breakfast and $75 for the breakfast and a special “meet and greet” with Mackenzie Phillips immediately following the breakfast. Tickets may be purchased at: https://mendingheartsinc.org/save-the-date/.

Mackenzie Phillips

American Actress & Singer; Author of “High on Arrival: A Memoir”

Mackenzie Phillips is an actress and author of the courageous New York Times bestselling memoir High on Arrival, and her equally successful book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction. She is currently a director at the Breathe Life Healing Center in Los Angeles where she specializes in trauma, drug, and alcohol treatment and recovery.