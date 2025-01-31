COO brings more than two decades of operations, facilities management experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 30, 2025) – FiftyForward, a leading resource for adults 50 and older in Middle Tennessee, has named Glen Linthicum as the nonprofit’s first chief operating officer. Linthicum, a U.S. Army veteran, brings to the company more than two decades of experience in operations and facilities management. In his new role, Linthicum will oversee the organization’s operations of activities to ensure the development and implementation of efficient and cost-effective systems.

“As we strive to meet the needs of our growing older adult population in Middle Tennessee, we must work with operational efficiency to serve the 50+ community and their loved ones,” said Sallie Hussey, FiftyForward CEO. “Glen will be an invaluable asset to our team as he brings skills that will enable us to continue to provide high-quality experiences and vital services to new and future members and program participants.”

Linthicum most recently led facility design and maintenance for healthcare companies including Mountain Park Healthcare in Arizona and Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience. Prior to those positions, Linthicum was director of plant operations for Trevecca Nazarene University, where he holds a master’s degree in management. Linthicum obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and operations, from the University of Phoenix.

In addition to his professional roles, Linthicum lectured and taught in higher education while at Trevecca Nazarene University.

About FiftyForward

FiftyForward is the leading resource for adults 50+ in Middle Tennessee who seek to live longer, more fulfilling lives. Through a powerful leadership team of staff, volunteers and community partners, the organization provides innovative programs and services for older adults and their families. Founded in 1956, FiftyForward annually touches the lives of more than 20,000 individuals – senior adults, children and families in Middle Tennessee. The organization has seven locations in Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson counties where members participate in hundreds of educational and wellness programs, as well as virtual programming.