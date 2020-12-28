Cooper, Senators Support Disaster Declaration Following Nashville Bombing

Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) along with Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn, sent a letter to President Trump asking him to approve Governor Bill Lee’s disaster declaration for Tennessee.

On Christmas morning a bomb detonated in downtown Nashville, causing personal injury and damage to several downtown structures. Cooper, Alexander, and Blackburn all signed the attached letter in support of the declaration. “Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by Governor Lee to request an emergency declaration to the President,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city.”