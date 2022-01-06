NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) –Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) released the following statement on the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection: “Pearl Harbor was one day in U.S. history that lives in infamy but Jan. 6, 2021, was another. For the first time since 1814, the U.S. Capitol was ransacked. I was there and barricaded in my office for safety. “Every patriotic citizen should say “never again.” Whatever our differences, the genius of America has been solving our problems non-violently. Peaceful transfers of power are essential in any democracy. Threats to our elections cannot be tolerated, or repeated. “Will you join me in learning the simple but powerful lesson of Jan. 6th: NEVER AGAIN.”