Crumbs! That’s Hard To Swallow: Baker Cooks Up Following From Beautiful Cakes You Can’t Eat

A Russian pastry chef has whipped up a sizable online following, thanks to her intricately shaped and beautifully decorated cakes — though many are only aesthetically appreciated, not savored.

Polina Filimonova better known to her 1.3 million Instagram followers as Pauline Cake, is making Netizen fans with her cake-baking skills — and gaining added publicity for her online school.

The 23-year-old influencer from the southwestern Siberian town of Berdsk founded her pastry school when she was 19 to showcase her online master class. Her focus is the beauty of the confection rather than the taste. Some of her cakes take a day to produce and are edible. Others may take weeks to craft and perfect, and they are inedible.

Some of Polina Filimonova cakes take a day to produce and are edible. Others may take weeks to craft and perfect and are inedible. (@pauline_cake/Zenger)

The master class offers students the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to become a master baker for $476/month, according to Filimonova’s website.

She became popular online after she posted images of her cakes and herself on Instagram. The cake creations are artistic and inventive, with various shapes, colors and designs. Some have floral patterns or ocean themes, others look like elaborate gift boxes or winter wonderlands. There are also birthday and wedding cakes on display.

Polina Filimonova, now 23, founded her online pastry school at age 19 to showcase her master class. (@pauline_cake/Zenger)

To extend her reach, Filimonova created a YouTube channel, dubbed in English, where she explains how to build a cake.

One of Filimonova’s videos, showing how she baked a space-rocket-shaped cake, has been viewed nearly 1.2 million times.

The cake artist’s most recent video, showing her baking a giant doughnut cake, was liked 67,014 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

