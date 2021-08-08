Cumberland University Students to Receive $2.6 Million in Grant Funds from American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021

Lebanon, Tenn. – Cumberland University is excited to announce financial assistance opportunities for both new and returning students for the upcoming semester. The university has been awarded $2.6 million in grant funds to assist students with financial need during this economically challenging time. This grant money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Section 2002: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

According to Cumberland University’s Financial Aid Director Beatrice M. LaChance, these funds will be awarded to undergraduate students with a valid 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA) and an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $10,000 or less. Eligible students may receive up to $2,500 in grant funds during the 2021-2022 academic year.