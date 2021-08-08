Cumberland University Students to Receive $2.6 Million in Grant Funds from American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021

Lebanon, Tenn. – Cumberland University is excited to announce financial assistance opportunities for both new and returning students for the upcoming semester. The university has been awarded $2.6 million in grant funds to assist students with financial need during this economically challenging time. This grant money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Section 2002: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
“We are very excited to be able to help over 1,000 of our students through this unique grant opportunity,” said LaChance. “Many families are experiencing financial hardships during this time and these grants will ease some of the burdens for students starting or returning to Cumberland.”
Cumberland’s Office of Admissions is encouraging students that are unsure about starting or continuing college in the fall to look into Cumberland’s abundance of financial assistance available to them.
In addition to the grant money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, new and returning students are also eligible to utilize one of Cumberland’s many other scholarship and grant opportunities, including the Tennessee Promise, Cumberland Promise and the Phoenix Promise.
Cumberland University is a proud partner of the Tennessee Promise program, and enrolls more Tennessee Promise students than any other private institution in the state. Using the Tennessee Promise, students across the state can earn an associates degree, either online or on ground, for little or no tuition. In addition to the Tennessee Promise program, the Cumberland Promise and Phoenix Promise both assist students in transitioning from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree while limiting the financial burden on students and their families.
To learn more about admissions at Cumberland University, visit www.cumberland.edu/admissions, email [email protected] or call 615-547-1246.