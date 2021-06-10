Deadline June 11 for Memorial Foundation for Social Justice Fellows Program

Washington, D.C. — The Memorial Foundation (TMF) has extended the deadline for applications to June 11, 2021, for the has extended the deadline for applications tofor the Social Justice Fellows Program , designed to inspire the next generation of leaders and recognize their work for justice and racial equity. With the goal of transforming protest to policy, the Fellows Program will feature four key components: a distinguished lecture series focusing on TMF’s core tenets of democracy, justice, hope, and love; a personal learning journey to focus on a key area of interest and practical application; a capstone project focused on building a movement for a current issue at the local, regional or national level; and concluding with, for those who complete the full program, an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, DC for an in-person Congressional component of the Fellowship focusing on social justice and public policy. Fellows can expect to spend three to five hours per week outside work and school hours during the virtual eight week program prior to their Washington DC visit.

“The challenges of today require a new generation of bold leadership, and outstanding young leaders are ready to carry the mantle. The Social Justice Fellows Program was created to invest in the development of our future leaders, and encourage the commitment to democracy, justice, hope, and love that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. demonstrated in his pursuit for equality,” said Harry E. Johnson Sr., President and CEO of The Memorial Foundation.

Acclaimed journalist Roland S. Martin will host the distinguished lecture series for the Fellows Program, which will feature dialogue with national leaders including Marc Lamont Hill, Angela Rye, and Dr. Jelani Cobb.

The movement for justice and equality has historically been fueled by the fire and vigor of young leaders,” said Roland S. Martin, chair of the Social Justice Fellows Program’s distinguished lecture series. “I am thrilled to work with the leaders of today’s civil rights movement as they pick up where my generation left off. Together, we can achieve Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of an America that is truly free.”