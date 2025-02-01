Delores Marie Mitchell Obituary

Delores Marie Mitchell was born on April 16, 1934, to Jessie Harris and C. G. Phelps, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was later adopted by Jessie G. Cole and Thomas G. Cole. From an early age, her vibrant spirit and unyielding compassion set her apart, forging deep connections and leaving an indelible mark on everyone she encountered. Throughout her 90 remarkable years, Delores carried a legacy of kindness, resilience, and love, guiding her through a life rich with family, friendships, and profound contributions to her community. On January 18,2025, she peacefully passed away, leaving behind a tapestry of cherished memories and a profound impact that will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by parents, Jessie Harris and C.G. Phelps; adopted parents, Jessie G. Cole and Thomas G. Cole; sister, Margaret George; son, Victor T. Mitchell; daughter, Lajessie Carlita Fletcher; daughter-in-law, LaKisha Mitchell; and great-grandson, Keonta Brown.

Mrs. Mitchell was educated at Carter Lawrence Elementary, historic Cameron School, Pearl High School, the most prominent Black high school in Nashville, Tennessee, for nearly one century, Tennessee State University (formerly TN A & I) a public historically Black land-grant university. She employed for over 25 years as a Nursing Technician at Nashville General Hospital, that has served as an enduring symbol of hope, care, and compassion in the community since 1890.

Mrs. Delores Mitchell accepted Christ at an early age at Tabernacle Baptist Church, under the pastorate of the late Reverend R. L. Evans. and was a devoted member of the Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a member of Choir #2 and an honorary member of the Mother’s Board in later years as well as serving as a deaconess at Greater Grace Temple Church for a number of years. She served as a mother at Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

Mother Mitchell was the epitome of love, selflessness, and strength. Her home was a vibrant hub, a revolving door of warmth and welcome, where everyone felt embraced and, for many, found a safe haven in times of need. Her residence at 1014 Acklen Avenue was not only a home for her family but also a welcoming for the neighborhood and her children’s friends. Above all, she treasured her family, discovering her deepest sense of purpose and joy in the bond they shared, raising her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to celebrate her life, children, Rev. JeNell Butler (William), Cheryl Hardy, Dr. Breonus Mitchell Sr. (Jacquita), Rev. Cleonus Mitchell Sr., Arnell Mitchell III, Kerry Mitchell (Lisa), Sharese Morrison (Michael), and Ladarius Cole; sisters, Althea Lyles, Darcy Reeves, Sandra Whitfield (Martin); grandchildren, Stacy, Alecia (Victor), Stephen (Aimee), Carla, Anthony (Stephanie), Jacquelyn, Kanisha, Althea, Melvin (Raymika), Victoria, Carlisha (Dominique), Richard, Breonus Jr., Brennon, Ashley (Chanztyn), Cleonus Jr., Jasmyne, Tanner, Cagne, Carrington, Marcus, Mitchell (Meiling), Morgan, Matthew (Bethany), and Marquel; forty-two great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other loved ones as well as special family and friends, Nora Lee Jackson, and Les Skucy.