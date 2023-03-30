“We’re not going to fix it…I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up.” — Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN)

NASHVILLE, TN — Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus called for solutions to stop gun violence today following a school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three staff members dead.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Senate Democratic Leader: “This is every family’s nightmare. Three little children. Three educators. All their precious lives gone in an instant. I am devastated and I am angry.

“This isn’t freedom. Our families don’t deserve this. I am sick of living in fear that our loved ones won’t make it home because of gun violence. Guns violence doesn’t care about your age or skin color, your income or zip code. This should not be a partisan issue.

“How many more lives have to be lost in school shootings before my colleagues across the aisle will join us to stop gun violence? We are ready to work with our colleagues to get something done.

“Prayers are good, but faith without works is dead. Let’s not let another preventable tragedy unfold without this legislature taking real action.”

Sen. London Lamar, Senate Democratic Caucus chairwoman: “I cannot imagine the pain and trauma this school family is going through right now. We are praying for this community — and we are praying for action. School is supposed to be a safe place to send our kids. But it hasn’t been safe from gun violence for a long time.

“Now three elementary school students and three school staff members are dead at the hands of a shooter right here in our state. This is not normal.

“We do not and cannot accept that the mass murder of Americans is just the price we have to pay for living in our nation. For these families and every family shattered by gun violence, let us please find the strength to do whatever we can to stop the next shooting.”

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville: Note: Sen. Campbell represents the area of Nashville where the Covenant School is and she spent five hours with families following the shooting.

“I wouldn’t wish this living hell on any parent. It rips your heart out to see these families wondering if their kids and loved ones are coming home.

“I am grateful for the first responders and the community’s support for these families. But let’s be clear: This should not be happening. We’re the only nation on earth with this level of gun violence.

“I am sick of the excuses. I am sick of the distractions. We need action to stop gun violence, and we need it now.”

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville: “A tragic day here in Nashville. My heart breaks for the families at Covenant. As a parent, I both ache for them and rage with them that fear of this kind of tragedy is just accepted as part of what it means to raise kids these days.

“Let’s pray politicians with power to do something about school shootings will find the courage to act. Let’s pray the anger we feel is transformed into demanding better. Let’s pray the compassion we have for the families and teachers doesn’t give way to cynicism or giving up.”

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville: “I’m out of words to describe how saddened I am by another tragic, senseless shooting. Kids are dead. Again. My heart goes out to the three babies and three adults who woke up not knowing today would be their last. I’m sick and tired of innocent people being murdered.”