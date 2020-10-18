Donald Trump’s Contempt For Black Women On Full Display In Scathing New Video

Bestselling author Don Winslow has released a viral video that calls out President Donald Trump over his years long racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.

In the 88-second spot shared Friday on YouTube, the narrator begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”

The ad includes clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.

Watch the full video below.