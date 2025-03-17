Dr. Forrest E. Harris Sr., to Retire as President of American Baptist College After 25+ Years of Transformative Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — As American Baptist College (ABC) concludes its Centennial celebrations, there will be other changes at the historic College. The ABC Board of Trustees has announced the upcoming retirement of President Dr. Forrest E. Harris, Sr., marking the conclusion of a distinguished 25-plus-year tenure as the College’s leader. Since assuming the presidency in July 1999, Dr. Harris has been a visionary force, guiding the institution with a steadfast commitment to theological education, social justice, and the empowerment of future leaders.

“Dr. Harris’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening ABC’s mission, elevating its national profile, and expanding its impact in Christian ministry, social justice advocacy, and higher education,” said Dennie Marshall, chair of the ABC Board of Trustees. “I have known him for years and personally appreciate the legacy he has created through his untiring service to American Baptist College.”

Among his many achievements, Dr. Harris spearheaded initiatives related to:

Institutional growth and accreditation – Led efforts to strengthen accreditation, ensuring the College’s academic rigor and credibility while fostering strategic partnerships with national and global institutions.

Financial sustainability and expansion – Secured significant funding, including multi-million-dollar grants and partnerships, leading to campus development, increased scholarships, a renewed focus on fundraising initiatives, and increased advocacy and public relations activities.

Social justice and public advocacy – Advanced ABC’s historical legacy as a training ground for vocations in social justice leadership, enhancing student engagement in national conversations on race, faith, and democracy.

Comprehensive campaign and centennial celebration – Launched an extensive campaign to ensure ABC’s long-term sustainability and commemorate its centennial anniversary with strategic initiatives.

The ABC Board of Trustees will launch a nationwide search for the College’s next president.

To honor Harris’s extraordinary legacy, American Baptist College will host the “Legacy of Leadership Gala,” a presidential transition celebration and fundraiser, on June 28, 2025, at the Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College. This momentous occasion will celebrate the College’s future endeavors, as well as Harris’s unwavering dedication to the historic institution.

As part of the presidential transition, ABC is also launching the Legacy of Leadership Fund, an unrestricted endowment in Harris’s name. The fund will support the next generation of leaders and continue the College’s theological education and social justice mission.

ABC invites alumni, supporters, church leaders, and community partners to participate in this historic celebration. For more information on the gala, sponsorship opportunities, or to contribute to the Legacy of Leadership Fund, please visit ABC’s website at abcnash.edu or contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at roadto100@abcnash.edu