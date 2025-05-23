Dr. Ricki Gibbs named CEO of LEAD Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LEAD Public Schools recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ricki Gibbs as its next chief executive officer, effective June 1, 2025. The announcement follows current CEO Dwayne Tucker’s decision to continue his role as interim president at Tennessee State University (TSU) and not return to LEAD for the 2025-26 school year.

Dr. Gibbs brings a wealth of experience as an education leader to his new role. He joined LEAD in 2023 as head of schools and demonstrated significant impact, notably leading LEAD Brick Church to double its performance during the 2023-24 school year. He also spearheaded the establishment of LEAD’s first elementary school, LEAD Southeast Elementary. Dr. Gibbs has served as LEAD’s interim co-CEO since December. Prior to his tenure at LEAD, Dr. Gibbs dedicated 18 years to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) as an elementary educator and leader, earning the title of Elementary Principal of the Year in 2020.

“Dr. Gibbs’ proven leadership and deep commitment to student success make him the ideal choice to lead LEAD Public Schools into its next chapter,” said Mike Honious, board chair at LEAD Public Schools. “His track record of driving significant growth and his vision for expanding our impact are truly inspiring. The board has full confidence in his ability to build upon LEAD’s foundation and propel even more students forward in Nashville.”

In addition to Dr. Gibbs’ appointment, LEAD Public Schools announced several other key leadership changes for the 2025-26 school year: Dominique Smith, currently the principal of LEAD Neely’s Bend, will become head of schools, overseeing LEAD Cameron, LEAD Neely’s Bend, and LEAD Southeast Elementary. Kathryn McKinzie, former principal of LEAD Brick Church, will serve as the new principal at LEAD Neely’s Bend. Taylor Bruner, currently assistant principal at LEAD Southeast Middle, has been named the new principal at LEAD Cameron.