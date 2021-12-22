By Mike Roberts

BVM Sports Journalist

BRONX, NY (BVM) — Cardinal Hayes quarterback Henry Belin IV has been one of the nation’s top signal callers since first taking over at the position his sophomore year. Grabbing the starting job wouldn’t be the only new hurdle Belin would have to face after making the move from New Jersey the prior year.

Belin’s impact at Cardinal Hayes High School would be felt immediately, as the dual-threat quarterback helped lead the Cardinals to the NYCHSFL Class AAA championship during the 2019 season. The sophomore quarterback put up impressive numbers finishing his first season as a Cardinal with 2,547 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while picking up 186 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Last year, the Cardinals quarterback led his team to an undefeated record of 4-0 during the team’s shortened season.

Following a shortened offseason this past year, the 6-foot-2 senior has seen his biggest jump on the field away from the X’s and O’s of the game. Coming into the program as a quiet leader, it’s taken time for Belin to transition into the leadership position he’s now taken during his senior season.

“I’ve just been taking it year-by-year and day-by-day,” Belin told News 12 Brooklyn before the season. “Obviously, my teammates have been a great help, helping me fill in the leadership role. Especially the past seniors. They didn’t get to have the opportunity to compete for a state championship so obviously that hurt them, but they were a great help to me on how to be a better leader of this team.”

The No. 6-ranked player in New York committed to Duke back in July as he prepared for his final high school season. Belin will gain first-hand experience working with Blue Devils’ head coach David Cutcliffe who’s known for his work with quarterbacks. Cutcliff’s connections at the position stem back to his relationships with Peyton and Eli Manning along with NFL quarterback and former Duke alum Daniel Jones.

The Cardinal Hayes quarterback also got the chance to work out with former Giants’ great Phil Simms this past summer as the two talked throughout workouts.

So far in his senior campaign, Belin has been a part of both the highs and lows of the fall season. However, with the roller coaster year came one of the team’s most exciting wins as Belin helped rally the Cardinals to a comeback victory with under a minute left.

With just a touchdown needed to win, the senior quarterback was able to find his younger brother, Rich, downfield, setting up a game-ending hook-and-ladder play to close out a victory over Chaminade midway through the year.

Now sitting at 2-5, Henry and Cardinal Hayes are looking to close out their final three games on a high note before he heads off to the next level.

Henry completed 17 of 31 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown in the team’s latest matchup against Iona Prep, also tacking on 82 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Belin is the son of Rev. Dr. Henry Belin, III and Atty. Rita Sinkfield Belin, he is the nephew of Rev. Dr. Roderick Belin, president of AME Publishing House in Nashville, and grandson of retired Bishop Henry Belin, Jr. of Atlanta.