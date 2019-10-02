Word Of Life Christian Center Celebration

On September 7, 2019 The Word of Life Christian Center International (WLCCI) celebrated its 30th Anniversary and its Pastor, Dr. Alexander Arthur’s 70th Birthday. It was definitely an evening to remember. The celebration took place in the Davidson Ballroom of the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, TN. This event featured special guest such as platinum selling recording artist Ben Tankard, Grammy Award winning Bobby Jones and The Super Choir, and Two members of the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers. (Soloist Kennedi Hall and Allen Christian)

The evening was a celebration of Dr. Alexander Arthur’s life and the WLCCI ministry he began. Dr. Arthur was born in Ghana, West Africa on March 23 rd 1949. He came to the United States in 1970 to pursue his college education. He attended the University of New Orleans where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Sociology, and then The Ohio State University where he earned both his master’s and doctorate degrees in African American / African Studies and Political Science / Policy Design / Public Management respectively.

He then moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1979 and taught at three local universities:

First at Tennessee State University as an Assistant Professor of Political Science, next at Austin Peay State University, and last but definitely not least at Fisk University as a Tenured Associate Professor of Political Science. While at Fisk University he rose in the ranks of administration and was appointed Executive Assistant to the then president, Dr. Henry Ponder. During this appointment he was able to work on numerous projects including the renovation of Talley- Brady Hall, the Science Building

Pastor Arthur was called to the ministry in 1989, just four years after being born again

and acknowledging God’s planned purpose for his life. Pastor Arthur founded the Word of Life Christian Fellowship in his home located in the Bordeaux Community of North Nashville as a teaching ministry where the uncompromised Word of God would be imparted to people so that they could bear the fruit of the spirit in their lives. WL fellowship was started as a non- denominational church that sought to be relevant and supportive of the spiritual and the material needs of all comers.

The ministry that began in Pastor Arthur's home, then moved in 1993 to a blessed 93-year-old building and became the Word of Life Christian Center International on Ashland City Highway for seven years until the building was sold. Many of our current members remember the building on Ashland City Highway, affectionately known as the “chicken coop” where many activities took place, including exercising our faith to believe for a new facility. Through the kindness and compassion of a brother in the Lord, services were held in Bellevue Grace Assembly where the ministry activities continued to thrive, especially those focused on our youth. The Bellevue Grace Assembly was used until 1999 when the Word of Life sanctuary was completed.

The completion of the new sanctuary only served to increase our faith in God’s unconditional Love for us. We continued to believe for greater things including more souls for the kingdom and debt freedom in 10 years. In January 2000, the faith of WLCCI manifested in the form of the mortgage burning ceremony made possible through the God ordained relationship with our members, partners and the Gafford family.

WLCCI is a ministry that has been led by God to accomplish so much for His kingdom. This ministry has touched thousands of lives through the various activities, outreach ministries and partnerships with other local fellowships. Here is a brief overview of just a few of these ministries.

WLCCI has hosted a Cotillion Beautillion Bi-Annually to support our teens as they move into their young adult years. This activity provides our youth with weekly workshops to discuss the best ways to live a Godly lifestyle in the world in which we live in today. Over 50 young people have participated in this process and many are still connected to the WLCCI to this day.

The Compassion-in-Action (CIA) ministry for women began the Spring of 2011 and the

Fathers/Brothers In Action (FBI) for the men was instituted the following year in 2012 for

women and men who are experiencing homelessness. Several members of WLCCI use the

church bus to pick up the CIA FBI participants for Bible study followed by a hot luncheon. A

total of over 30,000 meals have been served since the inception of this CIA/FBI program has been meals. This ministry has seen a spiritual breakthrough which has been evidenced with several of the women and men being “Born Again “ and several have become members at WLCCI.

Dr. Arthur is a dynamic speaker who is interested in improving all of God’s creations

through the preaching and the teaching of the Word of God. Dr. Arthur has authored two

books: Discovering Your True Identity in Christ (2002) and Righteousness Rules (2007).

Over the years, through Alexander Arthur Ministries (A.A.M.), the outreach arm of

WLCCI, Dr. Arthur has conducted crusades Throughout the World. The Vision for the near future of WLCCI includes the expansion of the current fellowship hall and the building of a new church sanctuary, which will include classrooms and offices for the purpose of expanding all WLCCI ministries and globally expanding Pastor Aruthur’s daily Internet communications titled “This Word is Your Life.”

As you can see Pastor Arthur is truly a man of God who has completely surrendered his

life to Christ and is a continual example of God’s unconditional love to all he meets. As we give God the praise for it, He has truly confirmed His word in Philippians 1:6 which says “He which has begun a good work in you will also perform it until the day of Jesus Christ”. September 7, 2019 was and evening to celebrate his life and the blessed ministry produced from it. During the night it was also announced that an annual scholarship fund has been established in his name at Fisk University where he was a tenured professor.