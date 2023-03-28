WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today EMILYs List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, endorsed seven Democratic women for reelection to Virginia’s state legislature. EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler released the following statement:



“During a pivotal time in Virginia’s history, when many surrounding states are aggressively banning abortion and extremist Republicans within Virginia’s state legislature are attempting to restrict reproductive health care further, it has never been more important to support our Democratic pro-choice state senators and delegates who are working hard every day to protect the rights of Virginians. EMILYs List has full confidence in each of these women’s demonstrated commitment to continue doing just that, and we are proud to endorse them for reelection today.”



EMILYs List endorsed the following slate of candidates for reelection:

L. Louise Lucas, VA-SD18

Jennifer Boysko, VA-SD38

Barbara Favola, VA-SD40

Kaye Kory, VA-HD13

Michelle Maldonado, VA-HD20

Shelly Simonds, VA-HD70

Delores McQuinn, VA-HD81



