WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today marks the 58th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The act, designed to enforce the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, outlawed many discriminatory voting laws designed to disenfranchise voters of color. EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler released the following statement recognizing the anniversary:



“In 1965, the Voting Rights Act ushered in a new era for many Americans who had previously faced racist barriers to exercising their right to vote. Now, with fundamental freedoms under attack, access to the ballot box has never been more integral to preserving our democracy. As Republicans continue to ignore the will of the majority of Americans, it is imperative that we work to elect the Democratic pro-choice women who will help enshrine our rights — from abortion access to voting. So, while we honor the anniversary of this landmark legislation, we are determined to honor the lives of those who fought for it with the overwhelming power of our vote.”



