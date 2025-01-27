Empower South Africa’s Blind Children to Live the Lives They Were Created For$2K Needed for Expedition You Cane Give Partners with Blind Adventurer Christopher Venter to Deliver Mobility Canes and Solar Talking Bibles to Rural Communities Cape Town, South Africa – January 2025

Every child deserves the opportunity to live a life of purpose and possibility, yet for blind children in rural South Africa, barriers often seem insurmountable. In early February 2025, blind adventurer Christopher Venter, alongside his guide dog Sam and friend Big Mike, will embark on a transformative journey through the heart of South Africa to change that reality. In partnership with the U.S.-based nonprofit You Cane Give, they will visit schools for the blind, orphanages, and mainstream schools in underserved areas, delivering mobility canes and solar-powered talking Bibles in the children’s native languages.

This inspiring journey will span over 3,000 miles, from Cape Town through the Eastern Cape and back. Traveling on rugged dirt roads, the team aims to reach children who have been overlooked for far too long, providing them with tools for independence and empowerment.

“For many of these children, this will be their first time receiving the tools they need to navigate the world on their own terms,” said Christopher Venter. “With these canes and solar Bibles, we’re not just providing resources—we’re showing them they are capable of achieving anything.”

Since its inception, You Cane Give has distributed over 2,700 mobility canes to 36 countries and 600 solar-powered talking Bibles that include inspirational messages, songs, and mobility training. This year’s initiative will bring these life-changing tools to the bushlands of South Africa, places where such resources are desperately needed but rarely available.

Why Your Help Matters

These mobility canes are more than just tools—they are lifelines. They offer blind children the ability to walk confidently, attend school, and dream of brighter futures. The solar-powered talking Bibles bring God’s Word and hope into their lives in ways that are accessible and transformative.

But this mission can’t succeed without your support. We are currently $2K short to make this expedition happen! You can be part of this journey to uplift and empower the most vulnerable among us.

Join Us in Making a Difference

“These children were created for so much more than the limitations they face today,” said James Boehm, founder of You Cane Give. “With the right tools, they can overcome any obstacle and live the lives they were destined for.”

Together, we can create a world where every blind child has the tools to thrive. Donate today at www.YouCaneGive.org and help us empower these children to walk boldly into the futures they deserve.