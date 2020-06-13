Eskind Moses Named President of IAFL

NASHVILLE, TN — Marlene Eskind Moses, an internationally recognized family law expert and founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, has been named President of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL). IAFL is a worldwide association of practicing lawyers who are recognized by their peers as the most experienced and expert family law specialists in their respective countries; membership is by invitation.

IAFL was formed in 1986 as the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers to improve the practice of law and administration of justice in the area of divorce and family law throughout the world. The number of countries now represented is 59 and IAFL has over 860 Fellows. IAFL currently has 4 regional Chapters: a USA Chapter with over 350 Fellows from 40 states; a European Chapter with over 280 Fellows from 30 different countries; an Asia Pacific Chapter with over 120 Fellows from 10 countries; and a Canadian Chapter with over 50 Fellows. More than 40 IAFL Fellows practice in countries spread throughout the rest of the world. Moses previously served as president of the IAFL USA Chapter.

She is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award. She is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation. Moses is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves as secretary. She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association, and has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission.

Moses graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Social Work. In 2012, she received the Distinguished Alumnae Award from the Newcomb Alumnae Association of Tulane University. Moses received her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been honored with the Nashville School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

