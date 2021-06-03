Ethical, Green Concerns Make Jewelry Firms Look Towards Lab Diamonds

PANNA, India — 27-year-old Kabir Shrivas decided to try his luck in diamond mining in 2020. So, he traveled 400 kilometers (249 miles) from Bhopal to Panna, the largest diamond-producing region in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh.

A year and lots of uncovered losses later, he is yet to get lucky.

“I had heard of diamond mining in Panna and decided to lease a mine to find diamonds,” Shrivas told Zenger News.

“I invested hundreds of thousands of rupees in this task — from paying laborers to buying water for cleaning pebbles. I am still waiting for the day when luck would be on my side. I found a tiny diamond of 0.97 cents, which is hardly worth anything.”

While diamonds are forever, their reserve in the earth’s bosom is not. The depleting resources, the environmental impact, and the poor working conditions of mineworkers are making global jewelry brands shift to lab-grown diamonds.

Jewelry brands take the ethical route

Pandora, a jewelry brand headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, recently said it would only use lab-grown diamonds, citing environmental and ethical concerns.

“Pandora Brilliance is a new collection of jewelry featuring lab-created diamonds,” Alexander Lacik, chief executive of Pandora, said in a release.

“They are a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda. Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone.”

De Beers, noted for natural diamonds, has also launched a ‘Lightbox’ jewelry line using lab-grown diamonds.

“Even as affluent consumers were purchasing high-value natural diamond jewelry, they were becoming increasingly aware of lab-grown diamond jewelry,” De Beers Diamond Insight Flash Report released in March 2020 states.

Former executives of GT Solar power, a company working to provide electricity from solar energy, launched Diamond Works Technology to make lab-grown diamonds.

Tristan LeCardinal, a jeweler in the house of Place Vendôme, France, believes lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds will co-exist.

“While lab-grown diamonds are not mined from the earth, a lot of energy is used for their production,” LeCardinal told Zenger News.

“Many companies defend themselves by saying they use electricity from clean sources, but even this clean energy that could be used in essential things is ‘wasted’ in the production of lab-grown diamonds. But there is a growing consciousness for ecological concerns. Therefore, it is likely that the demand [of lab-grown diamonds] will increase.”

“But natural diamonds will never disappear from the market,” said LeCardinal.

Indian jewelers yet to make the shift

Lab-grown diamonds have started luring customers to the idea of cruelty-free jewelry in India for the past 2-3 years. The import of lab-grown diamonds in India increased by 157 percent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19, as per a December 2020 report of India’s Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

However, big Indian brands are yet to test the waters in this segment.

“As far as I know, none of the big jewelry brands have started using lab-grown diamonds,” Vikas Kataria, director of JP Jewellers in Madhya Pradesh, told Zenger News.

“We are not using lab-made diamonds as the customers want natural diamonds. In case there is a demand for lab-grown diamonds, we may think about it.”

“PC Jewellers has not yet launched a jewelry line with lab-grown diamonds,” Madhusudan Bochare, showroom manager of PC Jewellers in Bhopal, told Zenger News.

But things are changing

However, some upcoming brands focusing on millennials have embraced the growing trends in the ethical jewelry market.

Brands like Anantaa Diamonds, Syndiora, Vandals, Limelight Diamonds, etc., have launched a range of lab-grown diamond ornaments.

“There is no specific trend visible in India, but more and more people are shifting towards lab-grown diamonds for the sole reason of them being ethical,” Mansi Shah, marketing executive, Syndiora, told Zenger News.